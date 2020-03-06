Funko Announces a New Product Line for Pop Fans: Pop Pins!

Funko has a lot of collectibles out there from Mystery Minis, Pops, Make-up, and so much more. This time it looks like they are expanding their reach with their newest products, Pop Pins! These are almost going to make Figpins have a run for their money as they feature the adorableness of Funko's Pop design. So far five different series are getting the Pop Pins, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC Comics, and Disney. So far 5 pins have been announced for each series and they all include a chase. I'm not sure how the chases will take place on if it'll be in its own box or what. To make these STAND out from other pins out there, each pin has stands on their backs to prop them up. These aren't small pins either as they stand 4 inches tall so they will definitely stand out with your Funko HQ jacket or your Funko collection. My favorite one so far is the glitter Loki chase pin and it would be awesome to add to my collection as a Loki fan. From what I have heard is that they will come in boxes like Pops but a little thinner and would look good in or out of the box.

Pre-orders are not live just yet and a release date has not been given either. These mysterious collectible Pop pins are a nice surprise and if and when they do go live you'll be able to find them here. What figures ill you want to become a Pop Pin next??

Pop Pins have arrived!

Coming soon: Funko Pop! Pins – DC

Coming soon: Funko Pop! Pins – Marvel

Coming soon: Funko Pop! Pins – Disney

Coming soon: Funko Pop! Pins – Harry Potter

Coming soon: Funko Pop! Pins – Star Wars