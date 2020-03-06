'A Quiet Place Part 2': Another New Spot Debuts Online

A Quiet Place Part 2 debuted yet another clip today, this one in the town when the invasion begins. A Quiet Place Part 2 has officially been rated PG-13 here in the US for "terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images." The first film was rated PG-13 as well, so that is no surprise. Anyone who thought they might ramp up the gore and whatnot for the sequel was kidding themselves. These films are more about atmosphere than gore, so PG-13 works for them. A lot of people frown at PG-13 horror and look down their noses at it, but I think some of the best horror as of late is PG-13 anyway, the first A Quiet Place film being one of them. Check out the new spot below:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part 2, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski opens in theaters on March 20th.