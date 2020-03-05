Zynga Launches "Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells" In Select Markets

Zynga announced today that they have launched a new Harry Potter mobile title called Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in a few select markets. Working with WB Games and Portkey Games, this is a brand new match-3 puzzle title with a Potter twist. As you might suspect, the game blends the matching aspect with that of the characters and iconic imagery from the books and film series. No word yet as to when the game will be available for full distribution, as we're sure the market plan is for beta testing. But you can read more about it below.

Fans have continued to honour and extend the wonder of the Wizarding World by engaging in Harry Potter quizzes, brain teasers and other puzzle-inspired play. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates this affinity for challenge and mystery with the first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. In the game, players create their own persona and experience the excitement and mysteries of the Wizarding World in an enchanting new way. Unlocking Wizarding World elements, including new spells and brewing potions as they progress, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. Utilising magic abilities and objects to prevail, players will face matching puzzles populated with Chocolate Frogs and other obstacles as they "swish and flick" through fanciful levels. Proving their magical mettle, players will earn experience points as they progress in the game. From Daily Events to interactive puzzles, players will earn XP to gain new magical abilities and rewards, level up their skills and spells, as well as customise their unique, in-game personas. Players will also have the option to form clubs and join forces with other fans to socialise, participate in special in-game cooperative activities and experience the camaraderie of the Wizarding World.