"Zombie Army Trilogy" Will Be Headed To Nintendo Switch On March 31st

Rebellion announced this morning that Zombie Army Trilogy will be making its glorious and bloody presence known on Nintendo Switch. The game will come with the full versions of the first three titles, along with all the DLC and additional content, all wrapped into one package. Plus all the awesome co-op and difficulties that come with it. The game will officially drop on March 31st, 2020.

Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler's Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle! Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive 3 intense story campaigns and take on Horde Mode, all available either in single-player or in drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to 4 players. On Nintendo Switch, Zombie Army Trilogy offers brand new features including local wireless co-op, motion controls, Pro Controller and HD Rumble support. Zombie Army Trilogy also supports Nintendo Switch's new friend invite system.