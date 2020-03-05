SYFY Fangrrls' Women's History Month celebration on SYFY is proving to be a particularly good one for fans of Wynonna Earp. With three mini-marathons taking place on three Fridays in March and a sneak preview of the fourth season during the network's 20 Women to Watch in 2020 special (more on that below), we're guessing "Earpers" are rubbing their eyes in disbelief after all the time (and hope) they spent working to bring the series back.

Now, viewers are getting a sneak preview of series star Melanie Scrofano in action – in the director's chair. That's right, Scrofano is helming an episode this season – and now the cast are talking about what it was like working with her on the other side of the camera:

Throughout the month, the multi-faceted "We Are Her(oes)" campaign will not only honor the impact women have had upon all corners of the "geek culture" landscape, but also spotlight content created for and by women across SYFY's multiple platforms. Every day during the month, viewers will be treated to female-focused original programming and podcasts, marathons and stunts, and even a few surprises.

From Wynonna Earp marathons and season 4 preview to the series premiere of Vagrant Queen, here's a look at what SYFY has in store for marathons, original programming, and podcasts:

● "Forgotten Women of Genre" Podcast (Available starting Monday, March 2) will pay homage to 20 women who were instrumental in the genre, with 20 new episodes airing throughout March.

● "Wynonna Earp" Fan-Favorites Marathons (Friday, March 6 from 6:30-9:30 a.m.; Friday, March 20 from 6:30-10:30 a.m.; Friday, March 27 from 6-9 a.m. on SYFY): weekly marathons (minus Friday, March 13) leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Season 4 during 20 Women to Watch in 2020 doc special on March 27

● "Man-sel in Distress" Movie Marathon (Sunday, March 8, from 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.): Action movie marathon showcasing strong female characters who are the heroines of their stories — saving the men in distress. Airing on International Women's Day, titles include Mad Max: Fury Road, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life; Zombieland; X-Men: First Class; and Power Rangers.

● "Vagrant Queen" Series Premiere (Friday, March 27): Based on the comic book series from Vault Comics and created by created by an all-female team of writers and directors, the 10-episode series kicks off a female-focused night of originals on SYFY.

VAGRANT QUEEN follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

● "20 Women to Watch in 2020" Documentary Special (Friday, March 27) — This FANGRRLS original documentary special spotlights rising women across film, TV and comics who stand to make major impacts in the genre this year.

"Fandom is about coming together to rally around our passions, no matter who you are. At SYFY, we celebrate women every day, but this month we're going all out to honor those trailblazers who've influenced genre, storytelling, fandom and the creative arts in inspiring ways. We want to change the narrative around female fandom and give women a platform to celebrate their passions and join the conversation — not just this March, but all year long." – Sandy Deane, Senior VP, SYFY WIRE/SYFY FANGRRLS