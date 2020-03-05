The Red Are Coming In The Next "World Of Warships" Update

The next World Of Warships update will have you seeing red as the Russian fleet is being added to the game with a whole new set of options. Whether it be in World War II or during the Cold War, the Russian navy was an impressive one. And now you'll get to experience that for yourselves as you take some of the legendary ships from their side of the war into battle. These new Russian and Soviet cruisers will be available starting March 9th, which comes with a new campaign. Check out the images and details below, along with the trailer for the content.

The new campaign, "War and Peace," fits nicely with the Red Fleet's cruisers. At the end of this 95-level campaign lies the Mikhail Kutuzov, a highly capable Russian cruiser that saw service throughout the Cold War. In World of Warships: Legends, this Cold War challenger pairs the outstanding performance of the Russian cruiser gun, complete with Smoke Generator and Sonar consumables. This means that the Mikhail Kutuzov can stealthily bombard enemies with ease by creating temporary concealment. On the way through "War and Peace," players will earn a pile of consumables, equipment, and more. There will even be an oppertunity to get one of the early access Russian destroyers.

The Russian destroyers in early access range from tier III to tier VI and are true gunboats. These destroyers, such as the brilliant Tier V Gnevny, really shine in gunnery duels where they can use firepower to batter lone cruisers, whittle down battleships, and utterly demolish enemy destroyers. Their fast but short-ranged torpedoes are best used in an ambush to deal devastating blows on unsuspecting enemies. Players can get the chance to play them early through the new Soviet Containers, a few of which will also available in the War and Peace campaign!

Six new esteemed commanders represent the new nation. They cover a large section of Imperial Russian and Soviet naval history from the Russo-Turkish war into the Cold War. These commanders bring new inspirations and abilities to enhance player's ships and make their new Russian fleet the best it can be. For example, Stepan Makarov, brings his lusciously bearded visage to command and improve your Russian Navy cruisers.