The OP Games Releases "Telestrations: Upside Drawn" Party Game

Calling all artists and fans of party games! The OP Games has released a new party game called Telestrations: Upside Drawn and it's quite possible that it was made… for you!

From the description on how to play Upside Drawn, it seems that the rules are fairly simple in theory, yet quite complicated in practice. The rules are – to the best of my knowledge:

You are playing in a team of two, with other people involved as well. One player rolls a six-sided die to determine what your teammate will draw, consulting a drawn card. The first player holds a whiteboard pad under the pen of their teammate, who doesn't know what the picture will be. The first player moves the whiteboard around and instructs their teammate to lift or lower their pen at the same time. The teammate and everyone else in the other teams (who are watching this display) all try to guess what the team is drawing. There's a point value assigned to the subject of the drawings, as detailed on the cards. The first team to get to ten points wins.

This game seems fairly intuitive at first, but for players with a distinct lack of hand-eye coordination, it might be hard to guess and draw at the same time, as the drawing will be upside-down for the person with the pen. Interesting, and definitely a challenge!

From the product information on The OP Games's website:

It's Telestrations, but Upside Down! This take on the award winning Telestrations game gives a whole new meaning to laugh out loud miscommunication. Telestrations®: Upside Drawn puts a teamwork spin on "The Telephone Game Sketched Out" by putting the pen in one person's hand, and control of the board in another's! Only through "Up" or "Down" directives can the team put the pen and board together to guess the clue first! The team to reach 10 points wins!

Does this game look fun? Challenging? Fun and challenging? Let us know what you think of Telestrations: Upside Drawn!