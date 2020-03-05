"The Flash" Season 7: Kayla Compton Promoted to Series Regular

The Flash aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and "Team Flash" are looking to stop the "Death of the Speed Force" (more on that below) as the sixth season rages on – and The CW is looking to give viewers a better sense of just how the seventh season is shaping up. One face that you'll be seeing around a lot more is Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia, who is being upped to a series regular duirng the seventh go-around.

An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

Now, here's a look at the next episode of The Flash, "Death of the Speed Force" – when the series returns next Tuesday, March 10:

"The Flash" season 6, episode 14 "Death of the Speed Force": WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)