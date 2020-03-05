Retailer Breakfast and Diamond Select Toys Cancel at ECCC Over Coronavirus Fears

Regular readers of Bleeding Cool look forward to our coverage of Diamond retailer breakfasts, held in conjunction with specific comic book convention and the first of this year was timed to run alongside the Emerald City Con Con in Seattle next weekend. Well sadly it is the latest to fall foul of the coronavirus at ECCC.

Not only is the Diamond Retailer Breakfast cancelled, but Diamond Select Toys has pulled out as a vendor at the show. Diamond/Geppi Family Enterprises informed comic book stores of the news earlier today, stating that

"the health and safety of both our own teams and our trading partners are of utmost concern to us at Geppi Family Enterprises. In that spirit, we have made the difficult decision to cancel both Diamond Select Toys' attendance at Emerald City Comic-Con as a vendor and the Diamond Comic Distributors Retailer Appreciation Breakfast. We appreciate the efforts of the Reedpop team and the state and local authorities they're working with, and hope that the show is successful for them, their exhibitors, and the many fans who look forward to the show each year. Geppi Family Enterprises' leadership continues to discuss appropriate courses of action with regard to future trade show and convention appearances, and we will release additional information as those decisions are reached. We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience."

Keep sanitising those hands…