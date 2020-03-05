"No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Talks Returning to James Bond

No Time To Die has had a bit of an interesting journey to the big screen and it just keeps getting more interesting. Yesterday, the film was delayed from its April 2020 release date to November of 2020 because MGM fears that coronavirus will impact the box office. Now we're in a weird situation where the movie has a ton of promotion coming out in recent days and one of those comes from Total Film. They shared three new images from the movie also got a chance to speak to star Daniel Craig about his decision to return to the franchise after declaring that there was pretty much no chance in hell of him ever playing James Bond again.

"I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another one," Craig says. "For me, it was very cut and dry that I wasn't coming back. … I went and did other things," continues Craig. "I got some separation. My family forgave me for being away from home for that length of time. We started talking about it and I went, 'There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino [Royale]. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way,' It started to formulate, and I thought, 'Here we go.'"

We have three new images including a new behind-the-scenes image from No Time To Die with director Cary Joji Fukunaga along with new looks at two of the new ladies of the Bond universe played by Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

Before No Time To Die was delayed IMP Awards also shared a new poster that features all of the [often uderultilized] supporting cast of this movie.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020.