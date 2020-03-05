"Najeela, the Blade-Blossom" Deck Tech – "Magic: The Gathering"

Hello there, fans of Wizards of the Coast's highly-acclaimed trading card game Magic: The Gathering and its Commander format in particular! Today, I have another deck tech for you as a part of what I've been calling "March, March, March!". For this event, I'm dredging up an old deck of mine from the days of yore (but don't worry, no Dredge is actually involved here). The deck is degenerate in casual play, and can even cause some waves to splash in competitive Commander. The commander? Najeela, the Blade-Blossom.

The decklist for Najeela that we will be discussing in today's article can be found here.

This deck, much like the Saskia build I wrote up for an article here on Bleeding Cool yesterday, boasts a tribal theme. Unlike Saskia, though, it uses Warriors instead of Soldiers to achieve its victorious ends. Let's look at some of the intricacies of this list and a few combos as well:

Notable Inclusions

Druid's Repository: This enchantment is the lynchpin of any aggressive Najeela deck. With Najeela and four other Warriors attacking from your side of the battlefield, Druid's Repository and Najeela in combination are able to cause you to have a nigh-infinite number of combat phases, one by one (so long as you have five Warriors to swing with at the end of each one).

Ezuri, Claw of Progress and Sage of Hours: Ezuri, a powerful commander in his own right, is capable of pumping creatures to unmanageable sizes for your opponents to try to handle. He's also a Warrior, meaning his synergies with Najeela are very present in that whenever a Warrior attacks and the two are on the battlefield, you'll get experience which can be later used to make a creature way stronger. Furthermore, any deck using Ezuri, Claw of Progress ought to have Sage of Hours as well so that the deck can benefit from an endless number of turns. That doesn't even require Najeela to be in play to work – just Ezuri and the Sage.

Hazezon Tamar: If you find yourself starving for tokens at a crucial moment and have seven mana at your disposal, Hazezon Tamar is your best bet to get at least a few. Hazezon might take a moment to create his Sand Warriors, but happily, if he leaves the battlefield before his reinforcements show up they'll actually be able to stick around. That's really strong, especially given his mana cost and the number of lands you would likely have in play when you cast Hazezon.

In Conclusion

I've used this deck on various online platforms to disgusting effect. Not for nothing but it also runs enough non-Warrior creatures to merit cards that will change those creatures into Warriors. It's pretty absurd. The deck is strong, has answers to mirror matches, which often happened when I used this old deck (and yes, I know it's weird to call a commander from Battlebond an old card, but the truth is that it's the case).

What do you think of this list? Is the deck strong? Have you got a Najeela deck yourself? What tricks do you use to achieve victory? Let us know in the comments!