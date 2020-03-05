The fifth and penultimate season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul has been a pretty tense one – impressive, considering we're coming up on only the fourth episode of the 10-episode season. But even with so much time being spent wheelin-n-dealin, stylin-n-profilin' – as well as drug dealing and killing people – there's still time for the fine folks from the AMC Breaking Bad spinoff series to offer us the kind of practial advice we need to make our lives better.

In the past, we've gotten mini-lessons on tying ties, making tacos, and ironing a proper shirt from Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca, and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus – followed up by Kim (Rhea Seehorn) showing off the finer points of negotiation and communication; and Mike (Jonathan Banks) sharing the basics to a quality Pimento cheese sandwich.

Now, Nacho (Michael Mando) is giving us a crash course on how to know when you're gettin paid – and when you're getting robbed. Following that, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) teaches us the fine art of "Hamlin-terviewing" (yup, exactly what you expected) – and we wrap up with Kim emphasizing the importance of keeping one's cool:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 4 "Namaste": As Jimmy doubles down on Saul Goodman; a deeply conflicted Kim brings him an interesting proposition; Gus makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game; Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family. Written and directed by Gordon Smith.

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca