'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret': Judy Blume Novel Coming To Theaters

Judy Blume novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is coming to the big screen. Lionsgate will release the film, with a script written by Kelly Fremon Craig, who will also direct. She got her big breakout a couple years ago with the excellent film Edge of Seventeen. James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, and Judy Blume will all produce the film.

The iconic novel, published in 1970, centers on a sixth grader who moves from the city to the suburbs and prays to God to watch over her and help her through her anxieties, including puberty and its changes to her body and her emotions.

"This title was an anthem when we first read it as teens, and it remains timeless and relevant because nothing has captured the coming-of-age experience with the same authenticity, truth and respect. For that reason, Judy Blume is a beacon for women and girls. Kelly Fremon Craig is a filmmaker we have adored and chased for years, and James L Brooks is a hero to us all," said Lionsgate's president of production Erin Westerman.

This one will be a huge event, as they have been trying to make this movie for decades. No word on casting yet, but you can bet they are going to take their time with this one to get it right.

First seen on Variety